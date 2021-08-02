WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire crews and police were on the scene of a rollover crash in Lehigh County late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Chestnut Street in the area of West Coplay Road in Whitehall Township.

A vehicle ended up on its side against some trees, and a photojournalist for 69 News saw someone being removed from the vehicle and put into an ambulance.

Authorities would not comment on that person's condition.

It appears a utility pole was damaged, but the PPL Outage Map did not note any power issues in the area.

