WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire crews and police were on the scene of a rollover crash in Lehigh County late Sunday night.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Chestnut Street in the area of West Coplay Road in Whitehall Township.
A vehicle ended up on its side against some trees, and a photojournalist for 69 News saw someone being removed from the vehicle and put into an ambulance.
Authorities would not comment on that person's condition.
It appears a utility pole was damaged, but the PPL Outage Map did not note any power issues in the area.