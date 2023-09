HANOVER TWP., Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

Crews were called to the 4200 block of Kathi Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

The fire appeared to have started in the garage.

One person who was seen being attended to by EMS appeared to be responsive.

Officials have not confirmed any other injuries caused by the fire.