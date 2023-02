PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department is advising drivers to avoid a stretch of William Penn Highway after multiple accidents.

William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets, but the roads have since reopened, according to a news release from township police.

Northampton County dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the person's condition.

No word on what may have led up to the accidents.