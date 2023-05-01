ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At least two people were displaced after a fire damaged a house in Allentown Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at the 700 block of East Allen Street around 11:30 a.m., according to Lehigh County dispatchers.

Fire Capt. John Christopher says a nearby fire crew responded quickly and knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes. He said the home is not livable at this time.

The rear extended porch, where officials believe the fire started, was destroyed, and there was heavy damage to the rear exterior of the home, Christopher said.

He said a rear bedroom and the kitchen area also had fire damage.

No one was injured. The people living in the house- at least two adults - and their pets all got out of the house safely, Christopher said.

The State Police Fire Marshal is trying to determine the cause of the fire.