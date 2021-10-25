Route 512 crash in Hanover Twp.
Mike Nester | for 69 News

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County badly mangles two cars and sends multiple people to the hospital.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at Route 512 and Brodhead Road in Hanover Township.

Emergency dispatchers tell us at least two people were taken to the hospital. More people were treated at the scene.

At this point, it's unclear what may have led to the crash.

