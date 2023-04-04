WEST EASTON, Pa. - Firefighters are battling a huge fire at a warehouse in West Easton early Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 5 a.m. in an industrial area around Main Street and Lehigh Drive, near the Lehigh River. That's near the line between Easton and West Easton boroughs.

Flames engulfed the big building, and could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters were having trouble getting a water supply, and they struck at least three alarms for more manpower to the scene, emergency dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said it's too early to know if there are any injuries, as the huge fire is ongoing.

Reports indicate power is out in the area, and Met-Ed's outage map shows more than 1,000 outages in the Easton, West Easton and Wilson areas.

69 News has a crew at the scene