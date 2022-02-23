Lower Macungie apartment fire
Mike Nester | 69 News

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - At least three people have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment building fire in Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. on the 6700 block of Lower Macungie Road in Lower Macungie Township. The township fire chief says heavy smoke and flames were coming from building B when firefighters arrived.

Video shows firefighters on top of the roof. They had to cut a hole into it to let the smoke vent.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.

At least three people, who were living in apartments that were heavily damaged, have been displaced. The Red Cross is on scene.

Nobody was injured. 

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

