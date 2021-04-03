Catasauqua Fire
Mike Nester

At least one person is dead following a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a home in Catasauqua.

The coroner responded to the 100 block of Union Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The unstable home was in the process of being demolished when the coroner was called.

Earlier in the day, officials said the homeowner was unaccounted for. It's unclear if there may have been multiple people in the home at the time of the fire.

At last check, crews continued the demolition and searching through the rubble.

The fire was reported at 5:40 a.m.

The three-story home was showing heavy amounts of smoke and flames with reports of possible entrapment, which have since been confirmed.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.