At least one person is dead following a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a home in Catasauqua.
The coroner responded to the 100 block of Union Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.
The unstable home was in the process of being demolished when the coroner was called.
Earlier in the day, officials said the homeowner was unaccounted for. It's unclear if there may have been multiple people in the home at the time of the fire.
At last check, crews continued the demolition and searching through the rubble.
The fire was reported at 5:40 a.m.
The three-story home was showing heavy amounts of smoke and flames with reports of possible entrapment, which have since been confirmed.