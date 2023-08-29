BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University was the last stop for America250PA to hear infrastructure proposals from the public designed to honor - and prepare - for the country's semiquincentennial coming up in 2026.

The Infrastructure Improvements and Projects Committee is made up of 24 elected officials.

"We know that the eyes of the world will be upon us and we expect visitors from every state in the nation and from most nations around the world," said Pa. Sen. Kristin Philips-Hill, (R)-District 28.

There are four funding levels available, ranging from projects up to $250,000 to those estimated to cost over $2.5 million.

"As we look toward the 250 birthday of the U.S. we are trying to completely change the infrastructure landscape of Pennsylvania. What do we as Pennsylvanians want our county to look like in 2026, and not just for 2026 but for the next generations of Pennsylvanians," said Pa. Rep. Jared Solomon, (D)-District 202.

"It's taking this important moment in our history and thinking, what can we do for the future?" said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.

Reynolds was there to submit a proposal to update the Sun Inn Courtyard on the city's northside. It was built in 1758 by the Moravians. George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Ben Franklin, and many other distinguished guests have lodged there, as well as the Continental Congress.

"What's a better way to honor 250 years of history in America than to invest in one of the most historic places we have in Bethlehem. Obviously we've talked a lot about our world heritage nomination, with our Moravian history, and this is tied to that," Reynolds said.

"By the end of the year, we will have identified the projects that we want to fund, that will go into an omnibus budget proposal," Solomon said.

That spending proposal will have to be approved by the legislature so dollars can actually flow to the projects that end up being selected.