ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A dozen area businesses pledged a total of $650,000 a year for six years. They get an 80% tax break through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. It's the largest program of its kind in the state.
It centers on building a better future for kids in inner city Allentown.
"Ultimately to be able to be successful in their own definitions of what success is for them," said Dan Bosket.
Bosket, of Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown, is heading "Allentown's Future."
It's a wide-ranging initiative to help at-risk youth in education, athletics, the arts, job placement, and youth entrepreneurship. Its key? Having residents involved to shape the programs, like mother of two Rebecca Ramos, who's on the steering committee.
"How do I know what I want, is actually going to be heard? Now is the time you can actually be heard and involved. You don't need to have money to be heard at this point," she said.
The program's centerpiece is a yet to be built multi-million-dollar youth center, a spot where athletics, education, and arts converge.
Promise Neighborhood of the Lehigh Valley is one of the partners. It is not only identifying kids in need but also running the center, set for those up to the age of 24.
"Most importantly with this place they will see themselves reflected. People from the neighborhood that look like them in leadership positions and it gives them hope they can follow a certain path," said Hasshan Batts, head of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
The area of 7th to 12th. Gordon to Linden was targeted for the center, as Census data shows it's one of the city's poorest areas.
Residents can still be a part of it all. Contact Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown for more information.