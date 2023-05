AT&T customers may notice better wireless coverage in parts of the Lehigh Valley.

The company added two new sites to its network.

One in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, will boost coverage along Route 22, Cedar Crest Blvd. and the surrounding area, AT&T site.

Another new site in the Danielsville area of Northampton County will boost coverage in that community.

The sites also bring a spectrum that can be used by just first responders in the event of an emergency.