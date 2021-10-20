ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In just the last week, five people have died in three separate cases of domestic violence in our area: One in Wind Gap, one in Pottstown, and a third in Leesport.
More than a hundred people turned out in Allentown Wednesday night to remember those killed throughout the year and to share their stories of survival.
"My son was murdered by his father before he turned the gun on himself, he covered my son's head with a pillow then shot him once through the right side of his head,” said Beth Couvertier. She’s a survivor sharing her agonizing story at the annual vigil remembering those lost to domestic violence.
"What if we make a pact to finally speak up and break the silence and what if one life is saved because you shared my story," said Couvertier.
Organizers with Turning Point Lehigh Valley say the recent rash of domestic violence in the area shows how bad things have gotten during COVID.
"It's been that silent epidemic for way too long, so it's like the pandemic within the pandemic, so it's one of those things that people need to talk about, the community needs to stop being silent," said Andrea Search of Turning Point Lehigh Valley.
Rachel Farrow was a survivor of teen dating violence, and her husband Ethan is also a survivor of abuse. So they hope a vigil like this sends a message to the whole community.
"Not to judge you know what someone is going through and not to be dismissive if maybe you do suspect something, but you know like I said a lot of people don't realize that this does also happen to men," said Ethan Farrow.
"You want people to hear your story and you're using it to be the light in the darkness and hopefully someone out there hears that reality and they get the courage to escape and know that there's a support network right here in their own backyard of people who are here to catch them and help them soar," said Rachel Farrow.
Turning Point wants anyone dealing with any kind of abuse to know there is always help available. You can contact them through their website.