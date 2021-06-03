ALLENTOWN, Pa. | ATAS International is announced they will add a new manufacturing facility to their network of locations on Thursday.
In addition to their headquarters and two plants in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and a plant in Mesa, Arizona, the addition of a facility in University Park, Illinois expands their geographic reach and service capabilities, the company stated.
This facility will stock steel and aluminum, officials say. With its location in Illinois, it may result in reduced freight costs and lead times for those located in the northcentral region of the country.
“ATAS continues to grow, not only in additional products and services, but also in additional locations. We are pleased to add the University Park facility to service the Midwest market more efficiently," said Dick Bus, ATAS president. "Looking into the future, I’m confident that we will continue to expand and innovate for many years to come.”