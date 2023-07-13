ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's safe to say it was a hot one at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown.
"I love the warm weather," said Jeffrey Jones.
Luckily, it wasn't enough to stop fans from supporting their teams in the Bash at the Beach basketball tournament.
“I try not to look at the degrees here, I just want to be supportive," said Anthony Jones.
The 12th annual tournament showcases high school teams from the Valley and beyond. And with that summer heat, it can affect the players if they're not careful, with coaches seeing some effects they don't often see in the gym.
"I had one guy on the side throwing up so you gotta be careful with that," said Freedom coach Joe Stellato.
"It could be dangerous."
"I'm real sweaty, sometimes I feel like I'm going to pass out."
Players were pushing through the scorching temperatures. How do they deal?
"I just play, I drink mad water."
But some people we talked with say they love the heat.
"The weather doesn't bother me," said Jeffrey Jones.
"I don't care how hot it gets."
They even had some tips on how to cool down while enjoying the games.
"Get a bottle of water, you'll be all right," said Jeffrey Jones.
"Get some ice, get a cold rag, you'll be all right."
And some came prepared.
"This is my towel, I'm always pouring out water," said Anthony Jones.
"I keep this here to keep me cool."
And no matter how hot those courts got, fans tried to look on the bright side.
"I'll take the weather than the cold any day, any day," said Jeffrey Jones.