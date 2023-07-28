ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley was under a heat advisory Friday, but that didn't keep some people from working, or competing, outdoors.

While most people might want to spend a hot day in the pool, high school athletes were running back and forth across the hot blacktop for the A'Town ThrowDown.

"This is probably the most teams that's ever been a part of a tournament, one weekend down here in Allentown," said tournament Director Randy Atiyeh.

Atiyeh said they're making sure the players stay hydrated.

"Free water that we have from donations. Elias Farmers Market in Allentown donated a bunch of apples and bananas and different fruits, so we can also provide that to our athletes as well," said Atiyeh.

But those teams weren't the only ones trying to beat the heat. Over in Bethlehem, construction workers were busy setting up for another event: Musikfest.

"We've got a bunch of folks here that are setting up the Wind Creek Steel Stage, which is our main stage here at Musikfest," said ArtsQuest Chief Operating Officer Curt Mosel.

Mosel said, in addition to cold drinks, construction began ahead of time in case the heat made them cut the work short.

"By building several days into the schedule where we might not get anything done, it gives us enough of a buffer typically to get done by the time the festival starts, safely and in time," said Mosel.

Atiyeh said organizers built cooling off into the ThrowDown schedule as well.

"Any teams that are playing two games on the same day, we try to give them one game indoors at one of our local schools, as well as playing one outdoors, so they're not outside for multiple hours at a time," said Atiyeh.

The heat advisory was expected to last until 10 p.m. Friday.