L. NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - A new, large-scale athletic complex is coming to Lower Nazareth Township.
"The Park," as it's being called, includes two outdoor fields, indoor turf fields, batting cages, and a community event space on 12 acres of land in the 200 block of Country Club Road.
Husband and wife Kevin and Theresa Moyzan, who run the "Powerballers" baseball program in the area, are pursuing the project.
They're eyeing a fall opening for outdoor sports, with indoor workouts planned to follow in the winter.