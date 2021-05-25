SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. | After a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, athletics at Lehigh Carbon Community College will return in the fall 2021 semester.
According to the college's press release on Tuesday, these newly regained athletics departments will allow both men’s and women’s soccer teams to compete.
Team members are currently being recruited for both men’s and women’s teams, the school said. Student athletes must be enrolled at LCCC full time and maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA, but there is no GPA requirement for 2021 high school graduates.
Athletic director, Andrew Johnson Jr., emphasized that prior competitive experience isn’t required.
Student athletes will now be able to use the athletic and fitness facilities in Berrier Hall, and will have access to a professional athletic trainer through the college’s partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network, school officials stated.
The LCCC teams are members of region XIX of the National Junior College Athletic Association, and compete in the Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference.
Practices for men’s and women’s soccer start in mid-August, announced the school press release, with the first game scheduled for Sept. 14.
Johnson said he anticipates that the winter 2021-22 season will see a return of men’s and women’s basketball beginning in October 2021, and the spring 2022 semester will see competition for baseball, softball and golf teams.
For more information about LCCC athletics, contact Andrew Johnson at athletics@lccc.edu, 610-799-1155 or via the athletics website.