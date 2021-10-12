WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Developer Abraham Atiyeh said Monday night he would strongly oppose the creation of a proposed Health Care Overlay District near one of his properties in the township.
During the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting, Atiyeh first made a case for changing the zoning status of his property at 3305 Municipal Drive from OS-1 (open space - residential/agricultural) to R-4 (residential).
Atiyeh told commissioners the zoning had been made in error "years ago" and asked if they would give "an opportunity to present our case" as to why it should be changed.
Despite Atiyeh's request, however, the commissioners voted 5-2 to not refer the matter to to the Legal and Legislative Committee, and they retracted the motion.
Then, commissioners tabled a motion to refer a petition to the Legal and Legislative Committee to create a Health Care Overlay District.
The request, made by Lehigh Valley Health Network, could involve the construction of a neighborhood-style hospital. The hospital would have an emergency room, inpatient rooms, laboratory testing and imaging devices.
However, no land development plan was submitted Monday night, given that was not applicable at this stage.
"We haven't had enough time to formulate questions," said Secretary Thomas Slonaker.
Other commissioners added that the matter before them was too vague to seriously consider.
"My concern is if we have the right kind of hospital," said Commissioner Jeffrey Warren.
Representatives for the developer said they understood the concerns. They noted they did not expect or want commissioners to do anything Monday night other than refer the matter to the Legal and Legislative Committee as stipulated in the township's standard operating procedures on such a matter.
"We have to be very careful what we're going to allow," said President Philip Ginder. "… We need a little more detail."
LVHN and the developer said Monday night they will return with additional information next month for commissioners to review.
During a public comment session, Atiyeh said he was "absolutely 100% against this project" and vowed he would tie the matter up in court "for years" if approved.
"I'm an adjoining neighbor and I will oppose this," Atiyeh said, referencing his property at 3305 Municipal Drive.
In other business, the board OK'd a major subdivision and land development plan of a proposed industrial building to be located at 5240 Silo Drive.
The board also conditionally approved a land development plan offered by King Kone at 4220 Wright Lane and 4124 and 4128 Spring Mill Road. The business sells ice cream.