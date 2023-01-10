BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh's Bethlehem property on Center Street has a new proposed use: a charter school.

Signs at the southeast corner of Center Street and Dewberry Avenue promote the "Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School."

Many schools promote the STEM curriculum: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The proposed Bethlehem charter school would take it one step further, adding arts to spell STEAM.

It could open in 2024, according to its website.

Atiyeh has proposed other uses for the land, including apartments, a grocery store and a psychiatric hospital. The land in the 1800 block of Center Street is near Bethlehem Catholic High School, a church and Memorial Park Cemetery.

Plans for a psychiatric hospital have been rejected multiple times.

Right now, Atiyeh is suing the city, claiming Bethlehem's rejection of his hospital plan has cost him millions of dollars in fees and potential revenue.

Despite the STEAM signs, the 6.99-acre site remains listed on the loopnet.com real estate website for $4.9 million. The land is zoned for institutional use. At $4.9 million, the price is about $700,000 per acre.

The sign for STEAM promotes promotes free tuition kindergarten through eighth grade. That terminology has been an irritant for some public school officials, who have pointed out that the tuition is not free: it comes from the taxpayers.

The website includes a form for potential students "to gauge support for the school."

Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy has criticized Pennsylvania's charter school law, saying there is not enough oversight of the schools. Charter schools are privately run but funded by taxpayers.

Lehigh Valley STEAM also proposes a school at 2268 S. 12th St. in Allentown.

69 News has contacted STEAM, Atiyeh and the Bethlehem Area School District for comment. BASD reviews charter applications.