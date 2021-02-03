SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners rejected Abraham Atiyeh's proposal for a senior living facility Wednesday because the developer did not present a traffic study.
Atiyeh, who owns the Manor chain of senior residences in the Lehigh Valley, asked for a 30-day delay to present traffic data for the proposed 54-unit memory-care facility. He apologized for his staff not having the information at Wednesday night's virtual board meeting.
"I'm sort of a little angry that they didn't, because I paid for it," Atiyeh said, before the plan was rejected after nearly three hours.
Commissioner Joseph Setton voted to give Atiyeh more time, while President Tori Morgan, Vice President Diane Kelly, and Commissioners Matthew Mobilio and Michael Wolk voted against the proposal. Morgan said she would have preferred to give Atiyeh extra time, but she was bound to vote on what was presented.
The proposal also ran into opposition from residents who have organized to monitor and oppose projects. That public scrutiny started after the unpopular 2019 decision to approve 700-plus housing units at the Ridge Farms development off North Cedar Crest Boulevard.
Atiyeh's plan was to build on a triangle-shaped tract south of Route 78 and just north of the border with Lower Macungie. That South Whitehall land is part of a 15-acre property that extends into Lower Macungie, where the developer plans to put up two three-story buildings with 168 total senior housing units.
The proposal presented Wednesday called for the rezoning of approximately four acres of land off Hillview Road in South Whitehall.
Atiyeh said before the vote that the Lower Macungie plans would proceed, even if South Whitehall rejected the memory-care center. Approval is not final in Lower Macungie, but attorney Blake Marles said the Atiyeh team is optimistic.
Marles also said during a public hearing on the rezoning request that residents of memory-care units do not drive, and that any increase in traffic from the South Whitehall building would be minimal. The hearing was held during the commissioners' virtual meeting.
William Erdman of Keystone Consulting Engineers Inc. spoke on behalf of the project, saying a home for senior citizens would be the best use of the narrow tract. Noise from Route 78 just to the north makes the property unattractive for residences, he added.
He also said, citing experience with his own parents, that residents of the planned Lower Macungie buildings could move to the South Whitehall residence if they developed Alzheimer's disease. That would allow married couples to live near each other if one developed dementia and needed memory care.
Civil engineer Richard Roseberry of Maser Consulting also spoke for the Atiyeh proposal, saying there is a need for senior housing as the population ages.
"Seniors want to live in the communities where they have resided," he noted.
"This project puts the elderly population in a secure, convenient community," Atiyeh said. He suggested that the board was not looking out for the township's older residents.
Resident Robert Hodges responded to that later, saying that when Atiyeh runs into opponents, "He accuses them of not caring about or not wanting to help seniors."
Several Hillview Road residents objected, saying the thoroughfare is already dangerous. Richard Schaller said speeding is common while Karl Mabry offered video he said would prove that sight distances on the road are inadequate.
When other objectors discussed the spread of COVID-19, the need for open space and the U.S. healthcare system, Marles said the discussion should be limited to land use.
Commissioners and Atiyeh's side noted that performing a traffic study during a pandemic would not be accurate, but Atiyeh said he could prove, given time, that the South Whitehall facility would not add significantly to traffic.
Wolk said the potential for more traffic was just one reason to reject the plan for the land. He said the acreage could be used for residences, without a zoning change to higher density housing.
Mobilio said that after two meetings on the Atiyeh proposal, it was time to make a decision.
"Abe Atiyeh is no fool," Mobilio said, contending that the developer knew that a traffic study would be necessary, "yet he and his folks came without one."
Setton, the only commissioner who voted for the 30-day extension, said Atiyeh's proposal should be viewed as an opportunity, noting the Atiyeh family's experience with opening and running senior homes.
Even in dissent, Morgan agreed.
"From a smart planning and development standpoint, I think it makes sense," but without the traffic study, the board president said she had to vote against the rezoning.