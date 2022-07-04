BETHLEHEM, Pa. -  Bethlehem is marking Independence Day with a celebration at SteelStacks.

There's a lot to see and do. It is a spectacular night to take in some great music and fabulous food for the Fourth of July, but so many people can sometimes forget what the holiday is really all about.

Jack Januszkiewicz does not forget for one second why we celebrate July 4 and never takes the holiday for granted.

"That was my dream to come to America when I was a little boy growing up in Poland, and finally when I was 22 many years ago I came here and kissed the ground at JFK Airport and it's my anchor forever!" he said.

"When you see a gentleman like that you know it just warms your heart, seriously I was so thankful that he sat down next to me!" said Bethlehem resident Shirley Herzog.

Herzog says she feels honored that Jack reminds her and everyone of the true meaning of Independence Day.

"You have to think about what people went through for us you know, they went through a lot for us. How many died, how many families suffered, and we forget that," she said.

The festivities in Bethlehem are free to the public.

SteelStacks will be a great spot to watch the Fourth of July fireworks. They start at 9 p.m. Monday.

