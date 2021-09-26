QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - More than 100 people filed into Quakertown's Univest Performance Center Sunday afternoon to learn about The Convention of States, a movement looking to use the U.S. Constitution to give states more rights.
"It's great to know there's some like mindedness and people are concerned how things are going and we would like to use the Constitution to save the Constitution," said Brenda Hendricks, who helped organize Sunday's event.
Co-organizer Linda Hendricks tells us the group is looking use Article 5 of the Constitution to call for a Convention to propose amendments.
"So that we as the people can take back powers that have been taken from the states and given to the federal government," said Linda Hendricks.
It is something she said is a bipartisan effort they would like to educate more people about.
"I believe a lot of people are unaware of the alternative that Convention States offers us," said Brenda Hendricks.
According to organizers, 34 states would be needed for a convention to propose amendments. They said there is currently 15 states and now they are looking to add the Keystone State.
"Then once amendments are proposed and debated, we've got to go back to the states and get 38 states to agree to pass those amendments to become part of the Constitution," said Linda Hendricks.