BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An attorney for the Bethlehem Area School District acknowledged Wednesday that Superintendent Joseph Roy shoved an assistant principal last fall.

Liberty High School assistant principal Antonio Traca accused Roy of assaulting him at a football game last Oct. 14. Traca is suing Roy and the district.

Attorney John Freund said in court that Roy was "somewhat overzealous" during the incident because he felt like Traca wasn't doing enough to stop a fight among students.

Neither Roy nor the district had acknowledged what happened back in October before Wednesday.

Roy and the district are asking the judge to dismiss Traca's lawsuit.