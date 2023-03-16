ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney has a message for reckless ATV drivers: "if we can identify you, we will charge you, seize your bike and seek a prison sentence."

District Attorney Jim Martin made the statement in a news release after a conference Thursday announcing charges against an ATV driver in three cases.

Taurean Farmer, 40, is accused of driving recklessly with a gang of ATV riders on highways and roads in the Lehigh Valley last summer, the DA said.

Investigators say on July 7, Farmer was part of about 40 illegal ATV and dirt bike drivers to speed down I-78 in Upper Macungie, swerving in and out of lanes and doing wheelies.

Troopers tried to stop them, but several of the drivers, including Farmer, tried to block the pursuing state police cars.

As the group continued into South Whitehall Township, they blocked another law enforcement vehicle that was rushing an Allentown officer to the hospital, the DA said. The officer had suffered a serious arm injury that required a tourniquet in a separate Homeland Security investigation nearby.

Farmer's bright yellow ATV, with a passenger on the back, moved back and forth in the lanes and kept braking to slow the car, which had its lights flashing and siren going, the DA said.

State police had released photos of the group, including an image showing a yellow ATV with a driver and passenger in front of police cars.

Farmer was spotted a few days later speeding his ATV through Allentown, and officers immediatley recognized him, police said. Police tried to stop him as he drove recklessly around 10 p.m. on July 19, but he took off.

The Pen Argyl man is now behind bars in Lehigh County after being arrested in and extradited from New York City, Martin said Thursday.

He's facing similar charges of fleeing or eluding police, reckless endangerment and more in three separate cases in Upper Macungie Township, South Whitehall Township and Allentown.

"These gangs of ATV and motorbike operators have been a scourge on communities across Lehigh County," Martin said in a news release.

Farmer could face up to 17 years in prison. Martin said his office will push for a lengthy sentence, if Farmer is convicted.