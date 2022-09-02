Note: The Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Competition is not associated with the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kevin Milz has been an auctioneer for decades.

But Friday night will be his first "Bid Calling Competition" at The Great Allentown Fair.

"I'll just take it by stride," said Milz. "I'm here to have fun."

They're calling it the "Fastest Event at the Fair."

Seven highly qualified auctioneers will compete against each other while auctioning off various items to the crowd.

"I just thought it would be really, really neat to do it here," said Beverly Gruber, CEO of the Allentown Fair.

"People love it. So I thought we gotta do this at the Allentown Fair."

We talked to one of the judges for the event about what exactly they look for during the bid calling contests.

"We look for appearance, general disposition, but most importantly speed, clarity," said Christian Answini. "Are they competently describing what they're selling?"

It's no easy task. Some auctioneers go to school for the trade, working for years to perfect their pace and clarity.

"It starts up maybe doing tongue twisters. The most important thing is knowing the number increments. Put in some filler words, then put it to some rhythm," said Milz.

Around 45 items will be up for bid Friday night. They say the audience's participation is what helps the fair pull this off.

"The auctioneers can do everything on the stage perfectly but if there's no one in the stands," said Peter Lamana, "the competition doesn't really work."

And of course, we weren't letting Kevin Milz go without showing us a preview of his skills, which can be found in the video.