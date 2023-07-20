Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances are coming up on a deadline to apply for benefits.

The PACT Act makes more than 3 million veterans eligible for additional health benefits.

If you sign up by Aug. 9, you will be eligible for a year of retroactive compensation.

U.S. Congresswoman from the Lehigh Valley, Susan Wild, has a message for veterans not sure if they are eligible for medical help.

"Go ahead and file anyway. The presumption is going to be that, if you've served in one of the affected locations, during affected years, you will be presumed that your medical condition relates to your military service. Which is a flip from the way it's been done in the past with the VA," Wild said.

The PACT Act was famously championed by TV show host and comedian Jon Stewart.

Officials with the Veterans Administration anticipate backlogs as people submit applications.