CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - August's jobs numbers were about 500,000 short of expectations.
Only 235,000 were added, a far cry from the 1.1 million added in July.
Local economist Kamran Afshar says the weaker numbers are driven by the surging delta variant, a point President Joe Biden made Friday morning.
"Too many have not gotten vaccinated, and it's creating unease in our economy and around our kitchen tables," Biden said.
As well as the reopening of schools and the skyrocketing cost of childcare.
"Many people cannot rejoin the labor force because of the fact, okay I have small children, what can I do?" Afshar said.
It's a sign the recovery still has a long way to go - still short more than 5 million jobs.
Businesses continue to grapple with uncertainty.
"What we've seen this year is the continued growth month after month in job creation," Biden said.
"This year, more than 5 million new jobs were created, so it is not that we are suffering that badly. The problem is where we are coming from," Afshar said.
"Economists are supposed to be doomsday thinkers, I'm not one of them. My thoughts are that we will handle this. The vaccination rates will go up. There will be a sufficient amount of mandates coming."
On the bright side, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.2%.
Continuing the recovery will come down to a common theme - getting control of the virus and increasing vaccination rates.
Extended unemployment has run out, so that should have some positive impact.
And this winter should be better than last winter, but these labor issues existed before the pandemic and they're not going to go away after it either.