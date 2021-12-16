EASTON, Pa. – Easton's Tucker Silk Mill, an Australia-themed cafe and store, is moving downtown into larger quarters.
Tucker opened in 2017 at the Simon Silk Mill of 13th Street, and its final day at that site will be Dec. 24. The cafe will reopen sometime during the summer of 2022, owners Jason Hoy and Melanie Hansche said on social media.
The new location will be adjacent to Kabinett,Wine Bar + Garden, the owners' new venture that is due to open sometime next year at 125 Northampton St., site of the old Easton Cafe. Australia natives Hoy and Hansche said they will be in "hibernation" before the move downtown.
"Thank you so much for your support these last four years at the Silk Mill," the Tucker Facebook post said.
Until the Christmas Eve closing date, Tucker is holding a 30% off sale, which excludes menu items. Tucker is a slang term for food.
The Simon Silk Mill at 671 N. 13th St. is a commercial and residential managed by Easton's VM Development Group. Work on the old mill began in 2015.