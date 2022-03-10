UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf has announced that an Australian manufacturing company is relocating to the Lehigh Valley and will bring dozens of new jobs to the area.
The Governor says the relocation of Easy Signs, Inc. will create 130 jobs in the Lehigh Valley with the opening of its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Upper Macungie Township. The company is a manufacturer of high quality digitally printed signage.
A release from the Wolf Administration says Easy Signs has leased a 72,000-square-foot facility in Lehigh County, located at 7346 Penn Drive in Upper Macungie Township.
Easy Signs anticipates a soft product launch at the beginning of May 2022, with a full launch by July 2022.
Hiring for the new location will begin as early as March 2022.
The release continued to say Easy Signs received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $225,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $75,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, and a $1 million loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.
The company was also encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit program.
Easy Signs has committed to investing more than $2.8 million into the project and creating 130 full-time jobs over the next three years," says Wolf.