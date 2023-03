ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was an inspirational evening at a free event in Allentown Wednesday night.

Zion Clark gave the keynote speech to a sold-out crowd.

Clark is an accomplished author, actor, and All-American wrestler, who was also born without legs.

In 2018 he starred in an Emmy-winning documentary on Netflix titled "Zion."

Clark shared his story and spoke about beating the odds in life.

The event was hosted by Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, and emceed by WFMZ's own Melanie Falcon.