BATH, Pa. | Following an argument with family over his drug use, a Bath man allegedly threatened a family member and a state trooper with a kitchen knife.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Kirk C. Marsh with assault and terroristic threats after a trooper needed to incapacitate him with a Taser earlier this month during the incident inside an Old Forge Road home.
State police with the Bethlehem barracks were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Old Forge Road about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 to investigate a domestic incident. When troopers arrived, a family member reported that Marsh had been arguing with family about what she described as his excessive use of Xanax, according to the criminal complaint.
As Marsh reportedly tried to take extra pills out of a bag of medication that had just been delivered, a family member intervened. That reportedly angered the 36-year-old, prompting him to retrieve a large knife from the kitchen, according to court records.
He allegedly walked “aggressively” toward the family member with the knife raised above his head, yelling expletives at the woman. The woman’s boyfriend responded to her yell for help and wrestled the knife away from Marsh. A family member put the knife with an 8-inch blade behind a picture frame on the mantle.
While troopers spoke with everyone involved, Marsh allegedly grabbed the knife from the mantle, held it over his head and “aggressively” walked toward a state trooper. When he was about 10 feet away, she unholstered her Taser and ordered him to drop the knife.
He allegedly ignored her order to drop the weapon and was hit twice with the Taser. He eventually dropped the knife and was taken to the hospital for evaluation once he was taken into custody.
Family members told authorities that Marsh has addiction and mental health issues and allegedly told them during the argument that he wanted to “see you all dead.”
District Judge John Capobianco arraigned Marsh the following day on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats, setting bail at $75,000. Marsh failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.