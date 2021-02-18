BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man is facing an endangerment charge after allegedly firing a single shot last weekend during an argument with his girlfriend.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Richard Avenue about 7 p.m. Feb. 13 after a neighbor reported seeing and hearing an argument between Roberto Lopez and the victim, who is pregnant with his child, according to the criminal complaint.
The witness reported that the victim appeared to be avoiding Lopez. As she ran up the stairs, Lopez followed, and the witness told authorities that he heard a gunshot and screaming, according to records.
Responding officers said they found a 9mm handgun and a bullet hole in the second-floor ceiling.
The victim told police that she and Lopez had been arguing and that he’d fired the gun as he stood in the hallway and she in the bedroom. He allegedly admitted to firing the weapon.
Police charged the 28-year-old with a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a summary count of illegal discharging of a firearm. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned Lopez the following morning, setting bail at $10,000.
Lopez was released from custody Monday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 10.