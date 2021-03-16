TATAMY, Pa. | Authorities allege a wanted Tatamy man tried to outrun a police stop while under the influence.
Tatamy police on Friday charged Alvin Alvarez in connection with the chase last month that ended with the driver crashing into a snowbank. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 43-year-old Saturday night, setting bail at $5,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
On Feb. 12, a borough police officer on patrol spotted a vehicle registered to Alvarez driving east on Main Street about 3:45 p.m. The officer had been trying to find Alvarez a day earlier for an active criminal contempt warrant, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Uhler Road and Sullivan Trail, Alvarez allegedly sped away, colliding with another vehicle in the process. Authorities said he eventually crashed his vehicle into a snowbank near the Career Institute of Technology along Kesslersville Road in Forks Township.
The officer caught up with Alvarez, who ran from the crash. The officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle, prompting the driver to admit he had pot, methamphetamine and pipes in the SUV.
Authorities determined Alvarez was under the influence and took him to the hospital for a blood sample. A search of the vehicle the following day allegedly turned up a baggie of pot, a baggie of meth and a pipe to smoke each.
Alvarez now faces a felony count of fleeing and eluding, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and single misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces a summary count of reckless driving. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 23.