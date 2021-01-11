L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Authorities accuse an Allentown woman of hitting her ex-girlfriend with her car as the victim was leaving work for the day in Lower Macungie Township.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Joseli Collazo Montalvo last week in connection with the alleged assault at a Schoeneck Road business. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 39-year-old a day after the incident, setting bail at $7,500.
State police with the Fogelsville barracks were dispatched to a business in the 2900 block of Schoeneck Road about 2 p.m. Jan. 6 to investigate a disturbance report. The victim told troopers that she was leaving work and was trying to open the passenger door on a co-worker’s car, when Collazo Montalvo – her ex-girlfriend – arrived, according to the criminal complaint. As the victim was getting into the vehicle, Collazo Montalvo allegedly hit her ex with her car, according to court records.
After hitting the victim with her car, Collazo Montalvo allegedly began punching the woman in the face before driving away. Police said they observed scratch marks on the victim’s face and on her knee from where she was struck by the car. Court records do not indicate whether the victim required medical treatment.
Collazo Montalvo now faces a felony count of aggravated vehicular assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. She was released from custody on Friday to await a preliminary hearing after a bondsman posted bail on her behalf.