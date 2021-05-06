ALLENTOWN, Pa. | After trying to cheat a drug test, an Allentown woman allegedly kneed a probation officer in the groin as he tried to handcuff her.
Kelsey M. Pammer, of Harold Avenue, now faces assault and related charges in connection with the alleged attack last month at the Lehigh County probation office.
On April 7, a probation officer made a routine visit to Pammer’s home and found that the 31-year-old failed her probation via a failed drug test and provided a written warning, according to the criminal complaint. Pammer arrived at the probation office two days later regarding the written warning and was asked to provide a urine sample.
The probation officer then monitored Pammer, who allegedly tried to use a clean urine sample from a small plastic bottle for the test. Pammer reportedly admitted trying to use the smuggled, clean urine.
When authorities told her that she was being handcuffed and arrested, Pammer allegedly refused to be handcuffed and said, “Are you serious? Am I going to jail?” according to court records. Instead of turning around to be cuffed, she started heading for the door.
Pammer allegedly began yelling, flailing and trying to break away from the probation officers, eventually striking one officer in the groin with her knee. He stepped back to avoid another strike but was allegedly kneed again as he tried to handcuff Pammer.
Authorities charged Pammer with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and trying to furnish drug-free urine. Bail was set at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash option. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail.
On Wednesday, Pammer waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the charges were sent to Lehigh County Court. Her next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for June 16.