BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege that three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Bethlehem Township were driving a stolen car when they were arrested early Wednesday morning.
Authorities charged George L. Hernandez, Gabriel A. Rivera-Soto and Jordan C. West with assault, conspiracy and related offenses in connection with the Oct. 4 robbery at Washington and Allen streets. Bethlehem police arrested the trio after an early-morning traffic stop in a stolen Volkswagen Passat.
The victim told investigators that he was communicating with Hernandez and Smith on Oct. 4 via Facebook Messenger, according to the criminal complaint. During the conversation, the victim asked them for a ride to Easton.
Hernandez and West arrived at the victim’s mother’s home in Bethlehem Township driving a white Volkswagen with another man know only to the victim as “Gee,” according to court records. Authorities later identified Gee as Rivera-Soto.
The victim reported that he was carrying a backpack containing three handguns belonging to his girlfriend. Court records do not specify why he was carrying the three guns.
Once the victim was inside the car, Rivera-Soto allegedly pulled a knife and demanded the bag. West is accused of also pulling a knife, and both men allegedly tried to stab the victim. Police said Hernandez was behind the wheel.
The victim reported fending off his alleged attackers until Rivera-Soto managed to kick him in the face and pull one of the guns out of the backpack, hitting him in the face with it. The now-injured victim said he jumped out of the car and that Rivera-Soto, Hernandez, and West made off with the guns and his cell phone.
When Bethlehem police stopped the white Volkswagen Wednesday morning, they found all three men and one of the stolen handguns inside. Once the men were in custody, police said they also found Rivera-Soto in possession of an iPhone XR reported stolen in Allentown.
During an interview with police, Hernandez reportedly corroborated the victim’s account of the alleged attack.
West, 26, of South Delaware Street in Allentown, faces one count each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment; six counts of conspiracy; two counts of robbery and three counts of theft.
Hernandez, 27, of Itaska Street in Bethlehem, faces one count each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment; three counts of theft; two counts of robbery and four counts of conspiracy.
Rivera-Soto, 25, of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Township, faces one count each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, theft and receiving stolen property; two counts of robbery and four counts of conspiracy.
District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned all three Wednesday morning, setting bail for each at $250,000. None of the defendants posted bail and were sent to Northampton County Prison to await their preliminary hearings.