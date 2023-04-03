EASTON, Pa. - Authorities are highlighting a criminal case from the 1990s, as they continue to search for Stanley Obas, who they say was involved in the assault and death of a 13-year-old girl in Easton.

On July 28, 1996, Obas and two accomplices who have since been arrested allegedly took the girl into the basement of a house, sexually assaulted her, and tortured her with items from the home, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

She eventually died as a result of the assault and her body was located in a cemetery in town.

A local arrest warrant was issued for Obas on August 14, 1996, after he was charged with homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy, authorities said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Obas on August 22, 1996 after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information is urged to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.