WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege a Berks County man was one of two suspects in an armed robbery off the Ironton Rails to Trails in Whitehall Township earlier this month.
The Whitehall Township Police Department issued an arrest warrant last week for Eric A. Camacho, of North Main Street in Bernville, in connection with the May 21 robbery. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 21-year-old last Thursday, setting bail at $100,000.
Township police were dispatched to a Coplay home shortly before 5:30 p.m. May 21 to investigate a robbery that had reportedly just occurred in a place referred to as “the Ruins,” according to the criminal complaint filed against Camacho.
The 15-year-old victim told police that he and several other juvenile friends were hanging out in one of the abandoned buildings off the Ironton Rails to Trails along with Camacho and another unknown man, who was wearing a mask.
The victim told police that the unknown man began punching him in the head. During the ensuing struggle, the teen ended up on the ground, and his assailant kicked him, according to court records. The victim said he managed to stand up, prompting his alleged attacker to tell Camacho, “Give me the piece.”
Camacho allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and handed it to the man, who ordered the victim to “run your pockets.” The teen handed over his wallet containing $10 and a $120 gift card. Camacho allegedly picked up the victim’s phone that fell out of his pocket during the fight, and the two left.
One of the other juveniles told police that he saw the unknown man assault the victim. He later contacted Camacho via Snapchat and asked that he return the victim’s property. He reportedly met with Camacho, who returned the phone and an empty wallet.
Camacho now faces two felony counts each of robbery and conspiracy. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 16. It’s not clear from court records whether authorities have identified the other man.