EASTON, Pa. | Easton police have charged a second person in connection with a stabbing inside a South 13th Street apartment last month.
Kevin Antonio Chavez Dominguez, of Lehigh Street in Easton, faces one felony count of burglary, a felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit assault in connection with the Aug. 15 attack that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 15, Easton police were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of South 13th Street to investigate a report of a disturbance. When police arrived, officers encountered Angela M. Gonzalez-Marquez, of Phillipsburg. Police said she was “hysterical” and told authorities that she’d just been in a fight with another woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Gonzalez-Marquez admitted stabbing the woman in the neck. Her hands and forearms were covered in blood when officers detained her.
Inside the apartment, police said they found the victim sitting on a couch with a man applying pressure to the wound on the left side of her neck, according to records. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
During an interview at the hospital, the victim told police that Gonzalez-Marquez and a man later identified as Chavez Dominguez came into the apartment that night and started the fight, according to court papers.
Before Gonzalez-Marquez’s scheduled preliminary hearing earlier this month, investigators again spoke with the victims for a more detailed interview. Court records indicate there was an “initial altercation” between Gonzalez-Marquez, Chavez Dominguez and the victims. Police referred to the defendants as boyfriend and girlfriend.
The male victim told police that Chavez Dominguez took his keys. The victims allege that Chavez Dominguez climbed a wall to get into the apartment, while Gonzalez-Marquez forced her way inside. Chavez Dominguez allegedly held down the female victim, while Gonzalez-Marquez assaulted her and fetched the knife from the kitchen.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Chavez Dominguez on Sept. 11. District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned the 19-year-old that day, setting bail at $25,000. Pre-trial services approved a 10 percent cash option, and he was released from custody the next day after someone posted $2,500 cash bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23.
Gonzalez-Marquez, meanwhile, is now scheduled for an Oct. 28 preliminary hearing. Bail was initially set at $75,000, and the judge later agreed to a 10 percent cash option. She was released from custody after someone posted $7,500 bail on her behalf.