WEST EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are continuing to investigate the cause of a massive warehouse fire in West Easton.

The fire broke out at the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive at 5 a.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, crews were still taking care of smoldering pockets and cavities in the area.

Police continue to conduct interviews and review available resources to determine exactly when and where the fire started, according to a news release from the West Easton Borough Police Department.

Police say that, due to several factors, it is too early to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The fire is under control, but the scene itself is dangerous due to unstable, remaining parts of the structure, as well as parts of the building still smoldering, according to the news release. A "limited amount" of fire personnel remains on scene to tend to the smoldering pockets and cavities, according to police.

Some smoke will remain visible as large equipment moves debris while trying to address hot pockets, police said.

Lehigh Drive between Adamson Street and Glendon Hill Road remains closed as fire apparatus are staged in the area, according to police.