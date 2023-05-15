U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney is releasing the name of the person killed in a shooting in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

Walter Whaley Jr., 59, was found dead of a gunshot wound shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Sandy Shore Drive, the DA said Monday morning.

DA Terry Houck said Sunday that the shooting was believed to be domestic in nature, but authorities have not commented further on what happened or if anyone is facing charges.

State police and the DA's office are investigating, and more information is expected to be released later.