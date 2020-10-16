L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. | Authorities have identified the man killed early Thursday morning after he was seen walking in and out of traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced that 37-year-old Michael Quimby, of Cato, N.Y., was struck and killed on the Northeast Extension in Lower Milford Township sometime after 4 a.m. Quimby was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause and manner of death of pending testing and further investigation.
Pennsylvania State Police were called about 4:20 a.m. for a report of a man walking in and out of traffic around mile marker 46.4 on the northbound side of the Northeast Extension. By the time troopers arrived, he had been hit by several vehicles in the right lane.
The northbound lanes were closed at the Quakertown exit and all traffic was detoured onto Route 663, causing massive delays around the area. The turnpike reopened shortly before 10 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 610-395-1438.