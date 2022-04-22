BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A neighborhood on Bethlehem's west side was sealed off as police and U.S. Marshals moved in to serve an arrest warrant to a woman who allegedly kidnapped her daughter.
Early Friday afternoon, authorities descended on the 600 block of Martins Lane, near Spring Street.
Officers were there to serve a warrant to 43-year-old Candelita Mitchell-Kebe. She was wanted by Mount Pocono police on charges of kidnapping and interfering with custody of a child.
Around 1 p.m., Mitchell Kebe's daughter was removed safely by officers. But the girl's mother and another woman were believed to still be inside.
Authorities say threats were directed at officers from inside the home.
Negotiations then began with the fugitive and another woman who was believed to have made the threats. Both women eventually surrendered.
The incident lasted into the early evening.
U.S. Marshals thanked the Bethlehem Police Department and the tactical team for their assistance, and say the incident could not have been resolved without them.