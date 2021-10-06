NEWARK, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after an Easton man died in a crash in Newark on Oct. 1.
Israel Olushola Adebayo, 56, was under his friend's car doing automotive repairs on Somerset Street in Newark around 2 p.m. when the driver of another car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and hit the car he was working on, according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Adebayo was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.
The driver of the other car remained at the scene, according to the news release.
The prosecutor's office said no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-743.