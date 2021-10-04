ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a blast in Allentown.
A 911 caller around 6:45 a.m. Sunday reported they heard what they thought was an explosion, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher.
Firefighters and the bomb squad responded to the area of Eighth and Walnut streets and found debris on top of a parked vehicle, Christopher said.
Investigators determined there was enough evidence to support the possibility that a device may have been used, officials said.
Members of the bomb squad collected evidence and federal authorities were notified, Christopher said.
The investigation is ongoing.