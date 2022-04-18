Fountain Hill incident
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Authorities are investigating two deaths in Lehigh County.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says it is investigating the death of a man and a woman after an incident in Fountain Hill Sunday.

The Fountain Hill Police Department said police are conducting a criminal investigation with the District Attorney's Office and the coroner's office of the incident at the 700 block of South Bergen Street. 

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

The DA's office said the cause and manner of deaths will be released by the coroner's office.

