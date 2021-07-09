NAZARETH, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a drug overdose death in Nazareth back in February.
Scott Guth, 32, of Allentown, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office. There is currently an active warrant out for his arrest, the DA's office said.
Guth sold fentanyl for $120 to Marissa Metler in February, the DA's office said. After she purchased the drug, Metler gave one bag of fentanyl to another person, who died of an overdose, according to the news release.
Metler is charged with third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death in the victim's overdose death.
After the overdose death, police seized Metler’s cell phone and sent it to the Pennsylvania State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory for data extraction. Data from Metler's phone showed that she used Uber to travel to an address in Allentown before the victim's overdose death, the DA's office said.
Upon arrival, data showed she used her phone to make contact with a person saved in her phone as “SHADY”, according to the news release.
A search of that contact’s number came back to a Scott Guth, who resides at the Allentown address, the DA's office said.
Through investigation, police discovered Guth was previously arrested by the City of Allentown in April after the Allentown Police Department executed a search warrant at Guth’s residence and seized digital scales, large amounts of U.S. currency, and 805 bags of fentanyl – totaling over 20 grams, according to the news release.
Police interviewed Metler on July 8, where she admitted she purchased fentanyl for $120 from a male she identified as “SHADY” living at 222 S. 15th Street in Allentown, the DA's office said. Metler then positively identified “SHADY” as Scott Guth out of a photo array, according to the news release.