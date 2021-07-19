Man drives on Runway

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - We have some new information Monday night concerning the incident on the runway at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

According to the airport 34-year-old Brad Weinhofer got within 150 feet of an aircraft on the runway Friday.

Turns out he was driving parallel to the airplane rather than straight toward it. The airport says a subsequent investigation cleared that up.

No one was hurt, and the plane was able to take off.

However, that's not the only trouble Weinhofer allegedly got in that night. Troopers say Weinhofer was involved in a rear-end crash right before that crash that he sped off from.

Also, court documents show he was arrested for DUI in Northampton Borough last December. He was actually supposed to be in court Monday morning in relation to that case.

Now, he's scheduled to be in court on Friday for this new set of charges.

