U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | A Montgomery County man faces sexual assault charges after authorities allege he forced himself on a teenager girl inside a Lehigh Valley hotel room in 2019.
Authorities charged Whitney Phillips, of Pottstown, with rape, sexual assault and related offenses in connection with the alleged attack at an Upper Macungie Township hotel. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 36-year-old on Friday, setting bail at $100,000.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation after the now 15-year-old girl told family members that she’d allegedly been assaulted by Phillips. The incident was reported initially to the Limerick Township Police Department.
In December, authorities interviewed the teen, who described two incidents of sexual assault the first of which took place in the Lehigh Valley, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was unable to give any specifics of the hotel but said she was visiting Phillips there. The victim was known to Phillips.
She detailed the alleged attack inside the hotel room in 2019 and described a similar incident that occurred in Delaware in June 2020.
In April, the victim, her mother and an investigator drove around the Lehigh Valley looking for the hotel where the attack allegedly occurred. The detective said the victim identified a Staybridge Suites in Upper Macungie Township, and hotel records showed Phillips rented a room there Aug. 2-25, 2019.
Authorities charged Phillips with single felony counts of rape, sexual assault and statutory sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and indecent assault of a person younger than 16.
He was released from custody on Saturday to await a preliminary hearing after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.