WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads.

On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed.

Police say her home was ransacked.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the case being solved.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.